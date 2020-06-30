1809 Houghton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Master Suite features a Bay window, separate Vanities, Garden Tub, Shower with a seat. Upgraded Kitchen with SS

appliances, Granite counter tops and decorative lightings, Butler Pantry and eat in kitchen. Large Family room with Stone walled Fireplace with wooded mantle. Study with french doors, stairs has wrought iron railing, family room has high ceilings. Huge game room overlooking family room from the second level. Media room fully wired for surround sound system. Covered Patio with speaker connections . Fully landscaped front yard and very relaxing backyard.