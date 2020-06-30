All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:23 AM

1809 Houghton Drive

1809 Houghton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Houghton Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Master Suite features a Bay window, separate Vanities, Garden Tub, Shower with a seat. Upgraded Kitchen with SS
appliances, Granite counter tops and decorative lightings, Butler Pantry and eat in kitchen. Large Family room with Stone walled Fireplace with wooded mantle. Study with french doors, stairs has wrought iron railing, family room has high ceilings. Huge game room overlooking family room from the second level. Media room fully wired for surround sound system. Covered Patio with speaker connections . Fully landscaped front yard and very relaxing backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Houghton Drive have any available units?
1809 Houghton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Houghton Drive have?
Some of 1809 Houghton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Houghton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Houghton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Houghton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Houghton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1809 Houghton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Houghton Drive offers parking.
Does 1809 Houghton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Houghton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Houghton Drive have a pool?
No, 1809 Houghton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Houghton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1809 Houghton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Houghton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Houghton Drive has units with dishwashers.

