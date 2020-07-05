1804 W. Josephine St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, updated, move-in ready home with a modern floor plan! Located in the sought after Greenwood Addition with plenty of charm. Highlights include wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with designer splash of color on cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & incredible bathrooms Enjoy the large, fenced backyard with mature trees - great for entertaining! Gorgeous curb appeal and located in McKinney ISD, this won't last long! Come see today!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5 month per $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.