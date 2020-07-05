1619 Pearson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave stainless steel Property Amenities

All new- flooring, new painting, new stainless steel appliances, new roof, new tankless water heater, new AC unit, new recess lights, new led bulbs ceiling fans, new windows and doors and new bathrooms and vanity. Beautiful single story ranch house with big backyard and a shed for storage. Open lay out with big island in the kitchen. Application to be submitted with the copy of the drivers license of each adult and three recent months pay stubs. App fee is 30$ per person over 18+ years. Attached the Rental Criteria from Citiwide Alliance Realty.Please sign and return with application.

