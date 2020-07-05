All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

1619 Pearson Avenue

1619 Pearson Avenue
Location

1619 Pearson Avenue, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
All new- flooring, new painting, new stainless steel appliances, new roof, new tankless water heater, new AC unit, new recess lights, new led bulbs ceiling fans, new windows and doors and new bathrooms and vanity. Beautiful single story ranch house with big backyard and a shed for storage. Open lay out with big island in the kitchen. Application to be submitted with the copy of the drivers license of each adult and three recent months pay stubs. App fee is 30$ per person over 18+ years. Attached the Rental Criteria from Citiwide Alliance Realty.Please sign and return with application.
Buyers and Buyers agent to verify schools and measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Pearson Avenue have any available units?
1619 Pearson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Pearson Avenue have?
Some of 1619 Pearson Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Pearson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Pearson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Pearson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1619 Pearson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1619 Pearson Avenue offer parking?
No, 1619 Pearson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1619 Pearson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Pearson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Pearson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1619 Pearson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Pearson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1619 Pearson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Pearson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 Pearson Avenue has units with dishwashers.

