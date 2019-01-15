1612 Country Walk Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Amazing uptown sophistication & elegance in desired Stonebridge Ranch planned community! This 4 bed & 3 full bath home features a ten foot high front door that opens into grand two-story entrance boasting beautiful hand scraped hardwood floor flowing all over. Chef’s dream gourmet kitchen with SS Appliances, huge sink, double ovens, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, 6 burner gas cook top & v-hood and open to a bright breakfast & family room were a refined granite fireplace is the focal point. Both the master bath & closet are unmatched with superior design - LADIES, YOU WILL LOVE IT! Upstairs you will find the media room & an exercise room with mirrored walls & rubber floor. YOU CAN’T MISS THAT ONE!