1612 Country Walk Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1612 Country Walk Drive

1612 Country Walk Drive · No Longer Available
1612 Country Walk Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
gym
parking
garage
media room
Amazing uptown sophistication & elegance in desired Stonebridge Ranch planned community! This 4 bed & 3 full bath home features a ten foot high front door that opens into grand two-story entrance boasting beautiful hand scraped hardwood floor flowing all over. Chef’s dream gourmet kitchen with SS Appliances, huge sink, double ovens, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, 6 burner gas cook top & v-hood and open to a bright breakfast & family room were a refined granite fireplace is the focal point. Both the master bath & closet are unmatched with superior design - LADIES, YOU WILL LOVE IT! Upstairs you will find the media room & an exercise room with mirrored walls & rubber floor. YOU CAN’T MISS THAT ONE!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1612 Country Walk Drive have any available units?
1612 Country Walk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 Country Walk Drive have?
Some of 1612 Country Walk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Country Walk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Country Walk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Country Walk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Country Walk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1612 Country Walk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Country Walk Drive offers parking.
Does 1612 Country Walk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Country Walk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Country Walk Drive have a pool?
No, 1612 Country Walk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Country Walk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1612 Country Walk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Country Walk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Country Walk Drive has units with dishwashers.

