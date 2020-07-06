1609 Sunrise Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

its a one story on a corner lot in Creekview estates. Beautiful brick and stone elevation. Nice Landscaping. Neutral colours throughout this lovely 3BR-2BA- 2 garage home. Great open floor plan for easy entertaining. elegant formal dining room. Living area features a gas starting gas fireplace with easy access to kitchen! Kitchen offers a huge walk in closet and master bath with large walk in shower and separate sinks. Convenient to Hwy380.