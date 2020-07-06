its a one story on a corner lot in Creekview estates. Beautiful brick and stone elevation. Nice Landscaping. Neutral colours throughout this lovely 3BR-2BA- 2 garage home. Great open floor plan for easy entertaining. elegant formal dining room. Living area features a gas starting gas fireplace with easy access to kitchen! Kitchen offers a huge walk in closet and master bath with large walk in shower and separate sinks. Convenient to Hwy380.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1609 Sunrise Drive have any available units?
1609 Sunrise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Sunrise Drive have?
Some of 1609 Sunrise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Sunrise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Sunrise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.