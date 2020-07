Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move in !!! Fabulous one story home in friendly community. . Ready to move in 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Luxury laminate floors in living area and hall way. kitchen opens to family room and filled with sunshine. Great back yard with an incredible view of golf course. garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and a walk-in closet in master bathroom. The house is completely repainted.