1311 Coleman Street

Adorable cottage style home with large front porch. Three living areas make this home very spacious with room for entertaining. Master bath has jetted tub with 2 shower heads. Stainless steel appliances and granite type countertops make this home updated and stylish. Hard wood floors throughout living areas. Big backyard for the kids to play. Located close to downtown Mckinney square for convenience to restaurants and shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
