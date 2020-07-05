1311 Coleman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Adorable cottage style home with large front porch. Three living areas make this home very spacious with room for entertaining. Master bath has jetted tub with 2 shower heads. Stainless steel appliances and granite type countertops make this home updated and stylish. Hard wood floors throughout living areas. Big backyard for the kids to play. Located close to downtown Mckinney square for convenience to restaurants and shops.