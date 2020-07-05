All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1311 Coleman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1311 Coleman Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:49 PM

1311 Coleman Street

1311 Coleman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1311 Coleman Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable cottage style home with large front porch. Three living areas make this home very spacious with room for entertaining. Master bath has jetted tub with 2 shower heads. Stainless steel appliances and granite type countertops make this home updated and stylish. Hard wood floors throughout living areas. Big backyard for the kids to play. Located close to downtown Mckinney square for convenience to restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Coleman Street have any available units?
1311 Coleman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Coleman Street have?
Some of 1311 Coleman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Coleman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Coleman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Coleman Street pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Coleman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1311 Coleman Street offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Coleman Street offers parking.
Does 1311 Coleman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Coleman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Coleman Street have a pool?
No, 1311 Coleman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Coleman Street have accessible units?
No, 1311 Coleman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Coleman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Coleman Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center