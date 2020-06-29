All apartments in McKinney
1224 Somerset Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:57 PM

1224 Somerset Drive

1224 Somerset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Somerset Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful home with back to Golf Course. Kitchen with Corian counters, double ovens, counter height island. Master Bedroom & Living room overlooking golf course. Guest bedrooms, study separated from master. Great open floor plan,stained concrete floors, wood floors in the living room, a stamped concrete back patio and so much more.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Somerset Drive have any available units?
1224 Somerset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 Somerset Drive have?
Some of 1224 Somerset Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Somerset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Somerset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Somerset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Somerset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1224 Somerset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Somerset Drive offers parking.
Does 1224 Somerset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Somerset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Somerset Drive have a pool?
No, 1224 Somerset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Somerset Drive have accessible units?
No, 1224 Somerset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Somerset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 Somerset Drive has units with dishwashers.

