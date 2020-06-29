1224 Somerset Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful home with back to Golf Course. Kitchen with Corian counters, double ovens, counter height island. Master Bedroom & Living room overlooking golf course. Guest bedrooms, study separated from master. Great open floor plan,stained concrete floors, wood floors in the living room, a stamped concrete back patio and so much more.



[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.