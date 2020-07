Amenities

Great 2bedroom, 1bath, 1 car garage duplex for lease near Historical Downtown McKinney. Both sides are available for lease. Duplex has spacious room sizes. Kitchen and dining area has great wood paneling and lots of cabinet space. Home has lots of shade with it s huge mature trees and fenced in back yard. Application fee is 50 dollars per adult applicant. Certified funds required for application and move-in.