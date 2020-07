Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Historic Mckinney beauty! Completely renovated inside and out. Adorable home with a lot of charm and curb appeal. Huge backyard. Split floorplan. Wood flooring throughout. No carpet. Beautiful bathroom with jetted tub and granite sink. New appliances and includes a refrigerator, stackable washer and dryer. Great area close to the square to enjoy dining and shopping. Storage shed available for use in back.