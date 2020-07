Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Move-In Ready, 4 bedroom and a large game room on 2nd floor, 2 living and dining down offers plenty of space for everyone, gorgeous wood floors everywhere, Large kitchen with SS appliances, eat - in breakfast nook opens to family room with walls of windows over looking rare 38' x 11' covered patio. Minutes to Mckinney high, Wilson Creek Recreation Park with lake, Mckinney Medical center, Cinema and historic downtown of Mckinney.

A must see.