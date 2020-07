Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

Popular one story D. R. Horton 4606 plan! Spacious kitchen open to family room. Home has back gate access to McKinney's quiet 10 acre Inspiration Park which has a .5 mile walking trail, large playground, covered pavilion, and splash pad. Press Elementary school is about 200 yards away, but the car line traffic doesn't affect the house. It takes only about 2 minutes to drive to I-75. This home is a must-see!