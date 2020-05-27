1200 Willow Tree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Nice (well maintained) and spacious 4-bedroom house backed to a greenbelt (no more looking at other people's roofs). Brand new wood like laminate through out the whole house (no carpet at all). Tiles in all bathrooms. Kitchen opens to the family room. Master bedroom, Livingroom, Family room and one powder room are downstairs. 3 bedrooms and one large game room are upstairs. Big back yard and game room are great for kids to run around. Also within walking distance to schools. Convenient location to Allen outlet mall. Refrigerator is included-owner will not maintain it.