120 Horizon Ridge Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Beaufitully crafted 3-2-2 home in the McKinney area. This beautiful traditional single-story home welcomes you home with a wide entry, vaulted ceilings, and an open and airy floor-plan. The kitchen has ample storage and the added convenience of a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, and separate utility room. A huge master bedroom and bathroom offer plenty of room for relaxation, and the backyard is open, private, and ready for summer entertaining. Located close to plenty of schools shopping and parks.