Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:06 PM

120 Horizon Ridge Drive

120 Horizon Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

120 Horizon Ridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beaufitully crafted 3-2-2 home in the McKinney area. This beautiful traditional single-story home welcomes you home with a wide entry, vaulted ceilings, and an open and airy floor-plan. The kitchen has ample storage and the added convenience of a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, and separate utility room. A huge master bedroom and bathroom offer plenty of room for relaxation, and the backyard is open, private, and ready for summer entertaining. Located close to plenty of schools shopping and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Horizon Ridge Drive have any available units?
120 Horizon Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 120 Horizon Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Horizon Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Horizon Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 Horizon Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 120 Horizon Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 Horizon Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 120 Horizon Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Horizon Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Horizon Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Horizon Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Horizon Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Horizon Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Horizon Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Horizon Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Horizon Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Horizon Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

