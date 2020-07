Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with huge backyard. Inspiration Park&Elementary school within walking distance. Great for family with school age kids! Study with closet can be the 4th bedroom. Floor tile throughout, Luxurious kitchen cabinets, decorative lighting, Island&breakfast bar. Duel vanities, separated tub&shower. Covered porch&patio. 2 blinds, sprinkler system&garage door opener are being installed. Ready for Move-In! Less than 1 mile to US-75&121.