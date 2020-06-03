Amenities

granite counters pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 4Bd/2.5BA for rent in McKinney, Texas. Fresh carpet and paint in this spacious two story home. Master on 1st floor, 3 large bedrooms and one bathroom on 2nd floor. Six foot privacy fence and lot next door vacant for excellent privacy. Granite countertops with dark wood cabinets and black appliances. This deal won't last!



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1104-wilcox-st

Copy and paste link in your search bar to view the home. .



Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management, Broker

License #0375514

469-754-8195