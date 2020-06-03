Amenities
Amazing 4Bd/2.5BA for rent in McKinney, Texas. Fresh carpet and paint in this spacious two story home. Master on 1st floor, 3 large bedrooms and one bathroom on 2nd floor. Six foot privacy fence and lot next door vacant for excellent privacy. Granite countertops with dark wood cabinets and black appliances. This deal won't last!
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1104-wilcox-st
Copy and paste link in your search bar to view the home. .
Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management, Broker
License #0375514
469-754-8195