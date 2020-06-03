All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1104 Wilcox St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1104 Wilcox St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1104 Wilcox St

1104 Wilcox Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1104 Wilcox Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Wilcox

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4Bd/2.5BA for rent in McKinney, Texas. Fresh carpet and paint in this spacious two story home. Master on 1st floor, 3 large bedrooms and one bathroom on 2nd floor. Six foot privacy fence and lot next door vacant for excellent privacy. Granite countertops with dark wood cabinets and black appliances. This deal won't last!

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1104-wilcox-st
Copy and paste link in your search bar to view the home. .

Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management, Broker
License #0375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Wilcox St have any available units?
1104 Wilcox St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 1104 Wilcox St currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Wilcox St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Wilcox St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Wilcox St is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Wilcox St offer parking?
No, 1104 Wilcox St does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Wilcox St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Wilcox St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Wilcox St have a pool?
No, 1104 Wilcox St does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Wilcox St have accessible units?
No, 1104 Wilcox St does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Wilcox St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Wilcox St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Wilcox St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Wilcox St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center