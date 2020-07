Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Fabulous light and bright 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located on Over Sized Corner Lot in Winsor Meadows of Westridge neighborhood. Two bedrooms located on the first floor. The open floor plan has engineered wood flooring and the entire home has been freshly painted. Features in this home includes vaulted ceilings, large Master retreat, 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs and huge game room. Refrigerator and yard care is included. Community Pool, Park and Playground. FRISCO ISD!