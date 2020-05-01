10828 Leesa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Like New 5bed 4ba home in Desirable McKinney with Frisco ISD. Centrally located between 121, N. Dallas Toll, HWY 75 & HWY380. Around the Corner from Pool and Park. Stone elevation with 8ft Solid Wood Door. Modern fans, Vaulted ceilings, Wrought Iron Stair Case and Beautiful Oversized Tile Throughout. Kitchen has Large Island, Butlers Pantry, SS Appliances, Pendant lighting, Granite Counter tops and Gas Range. Jack and Jill bathrooms up. Granite Counter Tops, Oversized Corner Tub & Sitting area in Master Bath. Ceiling to floor Stone Fire Place. Covered Back Patio Plumbed for Gas.