Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:52 PM

10828 Leesa Drive

10828 Leesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10828 Leesa Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Like New 5bed 4ba home in Desirable McKinney with Frisco ISD. Centrally located between 121, N. Dallas Toll, HWY 75 & HWY380. Around the Corner from Pool and Park. Stone elevation with 8ft Solid Wood Door. Modern fans, Vaulted ceilings, Wrought Iron Stair Case and Beautiful Oversized Tile Throughout. Kitchen has Large Island, Butlers Pantry, SS Appliances, Pendant lighting, Granite Counter tops and Gas Range. Jack and Jill bathrooms up. Granite Counter Tops, Oversized Corner Tub & Sitting area in Master Bath. Ceiling to floor Stone Fire Place. Covered Back Patio Plumbed for Gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10828 Leesa Drive have any available units?
10828 Leesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10828 Leesa Drive have?
Some of 10828 Leesa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10828 Leesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10828 Leesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10828 Leesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10828 Leesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10828 Leesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10828 Leesa Drive offers parking.
Does 10828 Leesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10828 Leesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10828 Leesa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10828 Leesa Drive has a pool.
Does 10828 Leesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 10828 Leesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10828 Leesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10828 Leesa Drive has units with dishwashers.

