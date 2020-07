Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

A well maintained hard to find SINGLE story home in the highly sought after Frisco ISD+This beautiful home has 4 BR & 3 BA with a HW in the family living; Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with granite c-tops, SS appliances and a breakfast nook; Master Suite boasts walk in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower + Access to community pool, play area etc. + If you are in the market for a rental home with Frisco ISD this is a must see home!!