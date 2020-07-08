108 Mozart Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

Gorgeous, new construction townhome in 2016 on the golf course at Stonebridge CC. The first level of the townhome features hand scraped hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful custom cabinets, luxurious granite counter tops, and an open entertaining space overlooking the golf course. The second floor has all 3 bedrooms plus a landing area next to the stairs that could be used as a sitting area or study. Huge master bedroom with balcony. The spa like master bath is exquisitely finished with an oversized shower, chrome fixtures and large walk in closet. Bedroom 2 & 3 are split by jack and Jill bath. Large utility room also upstairs. Extremely well done craftsmanship throughout!