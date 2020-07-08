All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 108 Mozart Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
108 Mozart Way
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:14 PM

108 Mozart Way

108 Mozart Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

108 Mozart Way, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Gorgeous, new construction townhome in 2016 on the golf course at Stonebridge CC. The first level of the townhome features hand scraped hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful custom cabinets, luxurious granite counter tops, and an open entertaining space overlooking the golf course. The second floor has all 3 bedrooms plus a landing area next to the stairs that could be used as a sitting area or study. Huge master bedroom with balcony. The spa like master bath is exquisitely finished with an oversized shower, chrome fixtures and large walk in closet. Bedroom 2 & 3 are split by jack and Jill bath. Large utility room also upstairs. Extremely well done craftsmanship throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Mozart Way have any available units?
108 Mozart Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Mozart Way have?
Some of 108 Mozart Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Mozart Way currently offering any rent specials?
108 Mozart Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Mozart Way pet-friendly?
No, 108 Mozart Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 108 Mozart Way offer parking?
Yes, 108 Mozart Way offers parking.
Does 108 Mozart Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Mozart Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Mozart Way have a pool?
No, 108 Mozart Way does not have a pool.
Does 108 Mozart Way have accessible units?
No, 108 Mozart Way does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Mozart Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Mozart Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center