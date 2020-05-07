All apartments in McKinney
10709 Galveston Place
10709 Galveston Place

10709 Galveston Place · No Longer Available
Location

10709 Galveston Place, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
1 year old D R Horton 2 story house in coveted Prosper ISD.All day sunlight in the backyard & master bedroom due to North facing house.No neighbors at the back either. Open kitchen & living room plan. SS appliances,vent system,large pots & pan drawers under the gas cooktop.Deep kitchen pantry for storage.New LG fridge,washer & dryer for the tenants.Office space at the first floor. Oversize master closet.Large Media room & Game room on the second floor.Private guest quarters with a full bath on the second floor. Walking trail and pool is close by.Golf course at a discount membership price is included in the amenities.House comes furnished with appliances,mower,blower & trimmer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10709 Galveston Place have any available units?
10709 Galveston Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10709 Galveston Place have?
Some of 10709 Galveston Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10709 Galveston Place currently offering any rent specials?
10709 Galveston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10709 Galveston Place pet-friendly?
No, 10709 Galveston Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10709 Galveston Place offer parking?
Yes, 10709 Galveston Place offers parking.
Does 10709 Galveston Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10709 Galveston Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10709 Galveston Place have a pool?
Yes, 10709 Galveston Place has a pool.
Does 10709 Galveston Place have accessible units?
No, 10709 Galveston Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10709 Galveston Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10709 Galveston Place has units with dishwashers.

