10709 Galveston Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

1 year old D R Horton 2 story house in coveted Prosper ISD.All day sunlight in the backyard & master bedroom due to North facing house.No neighbors at the back either. Open kitchen & living room plan. SS appliances,vent system,large pots & pan drawers under the gas cooktop.Deep kitchen pantry for storage.New LG fridge,washer & dryer for the tenants.Office space at the first floor. Oversize master closet.Large Media room & Game room on the second floor.Private guest quarters with a full bath on the second floor. Walking trail and pool is close by.Golf course at a discount membership price is included in the amenities.House comes furnished with appliances,mower,blower & trimmer.