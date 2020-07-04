All apartments in McKinney
10700 Broken Spoke Lane
10700 Broken Spoke Lane

10700 Broken Spoke Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10700 Broken Spoke Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home located in desirable community of the Reserve at Westridge! Exemplary Prosper ISD. This home features beautiful curb appeal with welcoming stone front porch. Open floor plan with cozy fireplace & an office downstairs!Home was blt in 2016 & features tons of upgrades including 3 full bath.Guest rm has it's own attached bath.Many kitchen upgrades inclding granite countertps, beautiful stone bcksplash,SS appliances includes (fridge & WD $2400 per month) Kitchen features breakfast bar, island & a large walk-in pantry! Large backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10700 Broken Spoke Lane have any available units?
10700 Broken Spoke Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10700 Broken Spoke Lane have?
Some of 10700 Broken Spoke Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10700 Broken Spoke Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10700 Broken Spoke Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10700 Broken Spoke Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10700 Broken Spoke Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10700 Broken Spoke Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10700 Broken Spoke Lane offers parking.
Does 10700 Broken Spoke Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10700 Broken Spoke Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10700 Broken Spoke Lane have a pool?
No, 10700 Broken Spoke Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10700 Broken Spoke Lane have accessible units?
No, 10700 Broken Spoke Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10700 Broken Spoke Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10700 Broken Spoke Lane has units with dishwashers.

