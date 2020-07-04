10700 Broken Spoke Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous home located in desirable community of the Reserve at Westridge! Exemplary Prosper ISD. This home features beautiful curb appeal with welcoming stone front porch. Open floor plan with cozy fireplace & an office downstairs!Home was blt in 2016 & features tons of upgrades including 3 full bath.Guest rm has it's own attached bath.Many kitchen upgrades inclding granite countertps, beautiful stone bcksplash,SS appliances includes (fridge & WD $2400 per month) Kitchen features breakfast bar, island & a large walk-in pantry! Large backyard!