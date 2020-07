Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This updated Frisco ISD home features gorgeous hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless finish appliances. Very generous kitchen space with breakfast bar, separate pantry, tile back splash and builder installed covered patio. The large Master bedroom features and well appointed walk in closet, tile bath, and separate sinks, shower and tub. Full lawn sprinkler system and security system. Available for move in very soon. Prefer no pets. Apply online.