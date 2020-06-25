All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10608 Mill Bridge

10608 Mill Bridge
Location

10608 Mill Bridge, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Reserve at Westridge has resort-style pools and amenity center, plus highly rated Prosper schools without the longer commute. Gorgeous home over 3700sf, nearly new 4 BR, study, media and huge gameroom. Large open kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Open concept from kitchen to family room for easy entertaining. Master retreat on the 1st floor with luxurious bath and huge beautiful finish out, looks like a model home and ready NOW. The Reserve at Westridge features amazing amenities - 4 pools that include water slides, kids splash area, pond, and a club house for neighborhood use! Resort Style pools and amenities! FOR SALE OR LEASE! Lease-to-own avail too. Ready now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10608 Mill Bridge have any available units?
10608 Mill Bridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10608 Mill Bridge have?
Some of 10608 Mill Bridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10608 Mill Bridge currently offering any rent specials?
10608 Mill Bridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10608 Mill Bridge pet-friendly?
No, 10608 Mill Bridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10608 Mill Bridge offer parking?
Yes, 10608 Mill Bridge offers parking.
Does 10608 Mill Bridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10608 Mill Bridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10608 Mill Bridge have a pool?
Yes, 10608 Mill Bridge has a pool.
Does 10608 Mill Bridge have accessible units?
No, 10608 Mill Bridge does not have accessible units.
Does 10608 Mill Bridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10608 Mill Bridge has units with dishwashers.

