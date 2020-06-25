10608 Mill Bridge

Amenities

Reserve at Westridge has resort-style pools and amenity center, plus highly rated Prosper schools without the longer commute. Gorgeous home over 3700sf, nearly new 4 BR, study, media and huge gameroom. Large open kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Open concept from kitchen to family room for easy entertaining. Master retreat on the 1st floor with luxurious bath and huge beautiful finish out, looks like a model home and ready NOW. The Reserve at Westridge features amazing amenities - 4 pools that include water slides, kids splash area, pond, and a club house for neighborhood use! Resort Style pools and amenities! FOR SALE OR LEASE! Lease-to-own avail too. Ready now.