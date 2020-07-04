10604 Broken Spoke Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room media room

Beautiful almost new, 2 story family house, feeds into exemplary Prosper ISD. Open concept living room with a fireplace and wood floors in the social area. Great granite island kitchen & breakfast bar, stainless appliances, cabinets, and gas cooktop with beautiful custom vent hood. Media room and game room upstairs.The Master bdrm boasts a walk-in closet,and bathroom with dual sinks,a private toilet room,& a separate shower-tub. First floor also has an office . Secondary rooms (2) share a bathroom, and a wonderful extra room-suite with bath next to multiple game area. Good size yard with covered porch for entertainment with extension of concrete floor. Perfect House for your family!