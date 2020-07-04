All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:04 AM

10604 Broken Spoke Lane

10604 Broken Spoke Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10604 Broken Spoke Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Beautiful almost new, 2 story family house, feeds into exemplary Prosper ISD. Open concept living room with a fireplace and wood floors in the social area. Great granite island kitchen & breakfast bar, stainless appliances, cabinets, and gas cooktop with beautiful custom vent hood. Media room and game room upstairs.The Master bdrm boasts a walk-in closet,and bathroom with dual sinks,a private toilet room,& a separate shower-tub. First floor also has an office . Secondary rooms (2) share a bathroom, and a wonderful extra room-suite with bath next to multiple game area. Good size yard with covered porch for entertainment with extension of concrete floor. Perfect House for your family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10604 Broken Spoke Lane have any available units?
10604 Broken Spoke Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10604 Broken Spoke Lane have?
Some of 10604 Broken Spoke Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10604 Broken Spoke Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10604 Broken Spoke Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10604 Broken Spoke Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10604 Broken Spoke Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10604 Broken Spoke Lane offer parking?
No, 10604 Broken Spoke Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10604 Broken Spoke Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10604 Broken Spoke Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10604 Broken Spoke Lane have a pool?
No, 10604 Broken Spoke Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10604 Broken Spoke Lane have accessible units?
No, 10604 Broken Spoke Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10604 Broken Spoke Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10604 Broken Spoke Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

