10437 Old Eagle River Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Beautiful home in sought out Reserve at Westridge. 5 bed, 3.5 baths. Prosper ISD. New elementary in walking distance opens Fall. Spacious master and study down, Up are 4 generous bedrooms, 2 full baths, balconies, game and media room. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel sink, walk-in pantry, and tons of cabinets. Warm wood floors in the family room with vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace. Covered patio with gas stub for the grill. A park is being built behind the home. Great amenities - Pools with slides, pond, walking trails. Sorry, no pets, no smoking. Credit, background checks required. Security deposit due upon approval. Available July 1. Home furnished is $2750, unfurnished $2600.