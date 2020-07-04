All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 10437 Old Eagle River Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10437 Old Eagle River Lane
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:49 PM

10437 Old Eagle River Lane

10437 Old Eagle River Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10437 Old Eagle River Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful home in sought out Reserve at Westridge. 5 bed, 3.5 baths. Prosper ISD. New elementary in walking distance opens Fall. Spacious master and study down, Up are 4 generous bedrooms, 2 full baths, balconies, game and media room. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel sink, walk-in pantry, and tons of cabinets. Warm wood floors in the family room with vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace. Covered patio with gas stub for the grill. A park is being built behind the home. Great amenities - Pools with slides, pond, walking trails. Sorry, no pets, no smoking. Credit, background checks required. Security deposit due upon approval. Available July 1. Home furnished is $2750, unfurnished $2600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10437 Old Eagle River Lane have any available units?
10437 Old Eagle River Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10437 Old Eagle River Lane have?
Some of 10437 Old Eagle River Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10437 Old Eagle River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10437 Old Eagle River Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10437 Old Eagle River Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10437 Old Eagle River Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10437 Old Eagle River Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10437 Old Eagle River Lane offers parking.
Does 10437 Old Eagle River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10437 Old Eagle River Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10437 Old Eagle River Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10437 Old Eagle River Lane has a pool.
Does 10437 Old Eagle River Lane have accessible units?
No, 10437 Old Eagle River Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10437 Old Eagle River Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10437 Old Eagle River Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center