10412 Musketball Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Neatly maintained home positioned on interior homesite in Master planned community of West-ridge. Study or bedroom off entryway with French doors. Gourmet kitchen featuring 42 inch raised panel cabinets, granite kitchen counter tops, Stainless steel appliances and open to family room. Covered back patio, neatly landscaped with full sprinkler system. Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Double sinks and ceramic tile flooring. Community pool, greenbelts, jogging paths, bike paths, playground area and private lake. Please verify all schools and room measurements.