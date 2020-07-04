All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
10412 Musketball Place
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:19 PM

10412 Musketball Place

10412 Musketball Place · No Longer Available
Location

10412 Musketball Place, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Neatly maintained home positioned on interior homesite in Master planned community of West-ridge. Study or bedroom off entryway with French doors. Gourmet kitchen featuring 42 inch raised panel cabinets, granite kitchen counter tops, Stainless steel appliances and open to family room. Covered back patio, neatly landscaped with full sprinkler system. Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Double sinks and ceramic tile flooring. Community pool, greenbelts, jogging paths, bike paths, playground area and private lake. Please verify all schools and room measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10412 Musketball Place have any available units?
10412 Musketball Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10412 Musketball Place have?
Some of 10412 Musketball Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10412 Musketball Place currently offering any rent specials?
10412 Musketball Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10412 Musketball Place pet-friendly?
No, 10412 Musketball Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10412 Musketball Place offer parking?
No, 10412 Musketball Place does not offer parking.
Does 10412 Musketball Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10412 Musketball Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10412 Musketball Place have a pool?
Yes, 10412 Musketball Place has a pool.
Does 10412 Musketball Place have accessible units?
No, 10412 Musketball Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10412 Musketball Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10412 Musketball Place has units with dishwashers.

