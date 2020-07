Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit game room pool

Ready for summer. Updated paints,wood floors,lighting, white cabinets in kitchen with granite and ss appliances plus plantation shutters.Vaulted ceiling in over sized family room.Master bdrm down with guest bdrm and full bath down,plus study with french doors.Upstairs huge game room and 2 oversize bdrms. Backyard paradise with covered patio,fire pit,summer kitchen and lagoon style pool.Landscaping with perennials make this backyard low maintenance