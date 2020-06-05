10308 Galveston Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This new gorgeous home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath and Study. Open Concept with beautiful kitchen that opens to oversize family room w fireplace.

Kitchen features all granite counter tops, stainless gas cook top, large island and breakfast bar and stainless steel oven and microwave. Also includes new refrigerator with ice maker. Wood floors accent 1st floor entry-study-family room. Oversize master bedroom includes sitting area, dual sinks, large walk-in closet. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and large family area. Outside amenities include sprinkler system, gutters, radiant barrier, covered back porch and fenced backyard