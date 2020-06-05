All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10308 Galveston Place

10308 Galveston Place · No Longer Available
Location

10308 Galveston Place, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This new gorgeous home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath and Study. Open Concept with beautiful kitchen that opens to oversize family room w fireplace.
Kitchen features all granite counter tops, stainless gas cook top, large island and breakfast bar and stainless steel oven and microwave. Also includes new refrigerator with ice maker. Wood floors accent 1st floor entry-study-family room. Oversize master bedroom includes sitting area, dual sinks, large walk-in closet. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and large family area. Outside amenities include sprinkler system, gutters, radiant barrier, covered back porch and fenced backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10308 Galveston Place have any available units?
10308 Galveston Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10308 Galveston Place have?
Some of 10308 Galveston Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10308 Galveston Place currently offering any rent specials?
10308 Galveston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10308 Galveston Place pet-friendly?
No, 10308 Galveston Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10308 Galveston Place offer parking?
Yes, 10308 Galveston Place offers parking.
Does 10308 Galveston Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10308 Galveston Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10308 Galveston Place have a pool?
No, 10308 Galveston Place does not have a pool.
Does 10308 Galveston Place have accessible units?
No, 10308 Galveston Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10308 Galveston Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10308 Galveston Place has units with dishwashers.

