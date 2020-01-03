10236 Tahoka Place

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool media room

This home is immaculate, built in 2018. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, loft, media room, lots of closet and storage space. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (Fridge, gas cooktop, built in microwave, oven, dishwasher), pantry, island. Ceiling fans and 2 inch blinds throughout for energy saving. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom downstairs. Good sized backyard, beautiful manicured landscaping. Great neighborhood with a community pool available for you. Dont miss this one!