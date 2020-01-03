All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:27 AM

10236 Tahoka Place

10236 Tahoka Place · No Longer Available
Location

10236 Tahoka Place, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
media room
This home is immaculate, built in 2018. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, loft, media room, lots of closet and storage space. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (Fridge, gas cooktop, built in microwave, oven, dishwasher), pantry, island. Ceiling fans and 2 inch blinds throughout for energy saving. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom downstairs. Good sized backyard, beautiful manicured landscaping. Great neighborhood with a community pool available for you. Dont miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10236 Tahoka Place have any available units?
10236 Tahoka Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10236 Tahoka Place have?
Some of 10236 Tahoka Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10236 Tahoka Place currently offering any rent specials?
10236 Tahoka Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10236 Tahoka Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10236 Tahoka Place is pet friendly.
Does 10236 Tahoka Place offer parking?
No, 10236 Tahoka Place does not offer parking.
Does 10236 Tahoka Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10236 Tahoka Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10236 Tahoka Place have a pool?
Yes, 10236 Tahoka Place has a pool.
Does 10236 Tahoka Place have accessible units?
No, 10236 Tahoka Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10236 Tahoka Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10236 Tahoka Place has units with dishwashers.

