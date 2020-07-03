All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10205 Long Branch Drive

10205 Long Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10205 Long Branch Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous drive-up appeal. You will love the community pool, playground, and the open floor plan featuring, large island kitchen with Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, gas cooktop, fireplace, and a back patio perfect for relaxing or hosting a party. Dedicated study with door provides quiet space for your home office. The large master suite offers dual sinks, garden tub, and a walk-in closet. This home feeds into Prosper ISD! Easy access to
380 and the Tollway for commuters and shopping. Pets are case-by-case. Ready to move-in!!!
fridge, washer, and dryer will stay in the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10205 Long Branch Drive have any available units?
10205 Long Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10205 Long Branch Drive have?
Some of 10205 Long Branch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10205 Long Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10205 Long Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10205 Long Branch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10205 Long Branch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10205 Long Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10205 Long Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 10205 Long Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10205 Long Branch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10205 Long Branch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10205 Long Branch Drive has a pool.
Does 10205 Long Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 10205 Long Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10205 Long Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10205 Long Branch Drive has units with dishwashers.

