10112 Benwick Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool fireplace game room

Beautifully well-kept home in Frisco ISD. Great neighborhood with large shade trees. 2 Dining areas open to a bright living room with a cozy corner fireplace. Overlooking it all is a wide-open light-filled kitchen complete with breakfast bar, prep island, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Master bedroom and bath offer dual sinks, separate shower, and garden tub. 3 large bedrooms all with walk-in closets are upstairs along with a big game room. Outback you can enjoy plenty of space to play or relax under an oversized covered patio or take advantage of the Community pool and splash park.