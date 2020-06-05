All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 10112 Benwick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10112 Benwick Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:13 AM

10112 Benwick Drive

10112 Benwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10112 Benwick Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Beautifully well-kept home in Frisco ISD. Great neighborhood with large shade trees. 2 Dining areas open to a bright living room with a cozy corner fireplace. Overlooking it all is a wide-open light-filled kitchen complete with breakfast bar, prep island, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Master bedroom and bath offer dual sinks, separate shower, and garden tub. 3 large bedrooms all with walk-in closets are upstairs along with a big game room. Outback you can enjoy plenty of space to play or relax under an oversized covered patio or take advantage of the Community pool and splash park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10112 Benwick Drive have any available units?
10112 Benwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10112 Benwick Drive have?
Some of 10112 Benwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10112 Benwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10112 Benwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10112 Benwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10112 Benwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10112 Benwick Drive offer parking?
No, 10112 Benwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10112 Benwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10112 Benwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10112 Benwick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10112 Benwick Drive has a pool.
Does 10112 Benwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 10112 Benwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10112 Benwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10112 Benwick Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center