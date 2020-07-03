10104 Waterstone Way.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Resort Style Community at the Reserve At Westridge with Frisco ISD! Open floor plan with tall ceilings. 5 bedroom, 4 full bath, hardwood floors and 16 inch tile. 1st floor master, guest bedroom and office that could be used as 5th br. Media, gm rm and 2 more bedrms and full bths up. Granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas cook top, WI pantry, gas fireplace. Jetted tub in master with huge WI closet, 2in blinds throughout and iron spindle staircase. Walking distance to award winning Scott Elementary School. Down the street from Fabulous water park with slides and lifeguards on site, clubhouse, catch and release stocked pond, hike and bike trails. Also for sale. Video walkthrough available.