All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like
10104 Waterstone Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10104 Waterstone Way
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:11 PM

10104 Waterstone Way

10104 Waterstone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10104 Waterstone Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Resort Style Community at the Reserve At Westridge with Frisco ISD! Open floor plan with tall ceilings. 5 bedroom, 4 full bath, hardwood floors and 16 inch tile. 1st floor master, guest bedroom and office that could be used as 5th br. Media, gm rm and 2 more bedrms and full bths up. Granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas cook top, WI pantry, gas fireplace. Jetted tub in master with huge WI closet, 2in blinds throughout and iron spindle staircase. Walking distance to award winning Scott Elementary School. Down the street from Fabulous water park with slides and lifeguards on site, clubhouse, catch and release stocked pond, hike and bike trails. Also for sale. Video walkthrough available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10104 Waterstone Way have any available units?
10104 Waterstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10104 Waterstone Way have?
Some of 10104 Waterstone Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10104 Waterstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
10104 Waterstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10104 Waterstone Way pet-friendly?
No, 10104 Waterstone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10104 Waterstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 10104 Waterstone Way offers parking.
Does 10104 Waterstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10104 Waterstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10104 Waterstone Way have a pool?
No, 10104 Waterstone Way does not have a pool.
Does 10104 Waterstone Way have accessible units?
No, 10104 Waterstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10104 Waterstone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10104 Waterstone Way has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 BedroomsMcKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with GymMcKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center