Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1005 Golden Bear Lane
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:08 AM

1005 Golden Bear Lane

1005 Golden Bear Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Golden Bear Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Golf Course Lot in Frisco ISD!! Updated with new granite in kitchen and bathrooms, Fresh paint all over the house will give you a new look. The house surrounds a stylish garden looks and stunning GOLF COURSE VIEW, Property have 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths, 2 dining areas and 1 living area. . It has many elegant features, such as a separate family room, fine dining, study room has French doors, spacious kitchen with stone granite. The house has child safe well maintained garden in the backyard. You can also enjoy the park , community pool and playground which is in walking distance from the house., MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

