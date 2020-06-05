1005 Golden Bear Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

Golf Course Lot in Frisco ISD!! Updated with new granite in kitchen and bathrooms, Fresh paint all over the house will give you a new look. The house surrounds a stylish garden looks and stunning GOLF COURSE VIEW, Property have 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths, 2 dining areas and 1 living area. . It has many elegant features, such as a separate family room, fine dining, study room has French doors, spacious kitchen with stone granite. The house has child safe well maintained garden in the backyard. You can also enjoy the park , community pool and playground which is in walking distance from the house., MUST SEE!!