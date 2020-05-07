All apartments in McKinney
10017 Eagle Pass Place

Location

10017 Eagle Pass Place, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Almost brand new beautiful single-family energy star certified home 2,500 Sq. feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, and 2 car garage. Stone elevation, very open floor plan with high ceilings in foyer and Wrought Iron Spindles, tile floors in entry, dining, kitchen, breakfast and family room. Spacious Kitchen has a Gas cook top, large island, granite counter tops, large cabinets, gas range, and SS appliances and a tile floor. Downstairs master bedroom with master bath double sinks, built in cabinets, large soaking tub & shower, & separate spacious walk-in closet. Game room, private guest quarters with walk-in closet and a full bath Jack-N-Jill lot of storage space. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED Community pool and PROSPER ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10017 Eagle Pass Place have any available units?
10017 Eagle Pass Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10017 Eagle Pass Place have?
Some of 10017 Eagle Pass Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10017 Eagle Pass Place currently offering any rent specials?
10017 Eagle Pass Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10017 Eagle Pass Place pet-friendly?
No, 10017 Eagle Pass Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10017 Eagle Pass Place offer parking?
Yes, 10017 Eagle Pass Place offers parking.
Does 10017 Eagle Pass Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10017 Eagle Pass Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10017 Eagle Pass Place have a pool?
Yes, 10017 Eagle Pass Place has a pool.
Does 10017 Eagle Pass Place have accessible units?
No, 10017 Eagle Pass Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10017 Eagle Pass Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10017 Eagle Pass Place has units with dishwashers.

