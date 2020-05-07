10017 Eagle Pass Place

Amenities
Almost brand new beautiful single-family energy star certified home 2,500 Sq. feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, and 2 car garage. Stone elevation, very open floor plan with high ceilings in foyer and Wrought Iron Spindles, tile floors in entry, dining, kitchen, breakfast and family room. Spacious Kitchen has a Gas cook top, large island, granite counter tops, large cabinets, gas range, and SS appliances and a tile floor. Downstairs master bedroom with master bath double sinks, built in cabinets, large soaking tub & shower, & separate spacious walk-in closet. Game room, private guest quarters with walk-in closet and a full bath Jack-N-Jill lot of storage space. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED Community pool and PROSPER ISD.