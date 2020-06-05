All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1001 Piedmont Drive

1001 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Piedmont Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful one story 4 bedroom 2 bath home on a large corner lot! Brand new wood laminate flooring throughout the living and office area, Kitchen and hallway. The home includes a formal living or office area at the front in addition to the four bedrooms. The kitchen has a gas stove and upgraded cabinets. Then kitchen island has a bar for stools and the dining area has a large window. The living room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace with a mantle and access to the back patio and large yard. The master bath has two sinks, a separate shower with a garden tub. The home is in sought after Prosper IS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
1001 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Piedmont Drive have?
Some of 1001 Piedmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Piedmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1001 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Piedmont Drive offers parking.
Does 1001 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1001 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Piedmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

