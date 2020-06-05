1001 Piedmont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful one story 4 bedroom 2 bath home on a large corner lot! Brand new wood laminate flooring throughout the living and office area, Kitchen and hallway. The home includes a formal living or office area at the front in addition to the four bedrooms. The kitchen has a gas stove and upgraded cabinets. Then kitchen island has a bar for stools and the dining area has a large window. The living room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace with a mantle and access to the back patio and large yard. The master bath has two sinks, a separate shower with a garden tub. The home is in sought after Prosper IS