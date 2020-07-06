All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 924 Cope Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
924 Cope Street
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:03 AM

924 Cope Street

924 Cope St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

924 Cope St, Mansfield, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is the real deal, an original 1930's farmhouse on a huge tree covered lot! This house has been updated with new hardwood floors and energy efficient HVAC, Water heater and insulation. Beautiful shiplap walls adorn the entire house with end finishes in the kitchen and bathroom. This property features 5 outbuildings for all of your storage, workshop, man cave or she shed needs! This area feels like your miles out in the country but is less than 3 minutes from 360. This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who wants a unique, affordable home with easy access to all of the great things Mansfield has to offer! 2 minutes to Big League Dreams, Hawaiian Falls, and Mansfield National Golf Course and JOE POOL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Cope Street have any available units?
924 Cope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 Cope Street have?
Some of 924 Cope Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Cope Street currently offering any rent specials?
924 Cope Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Cope Street pet-friendly?
No, 924 Cope Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 924 Cope Street offer parking?
Yes, 924 Cope Street offers parking.
Does 924 Cope Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Cope Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Cope Street have a pool?
Yes, 924 Cope Street has a pool.
Does 924 Cope Street have accessible units?
No, 924 Cope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Cope Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 Cope Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary