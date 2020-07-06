924 Cope Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

This is the real deal, an original 1930's farmhouse on a huge tree covered lot! This house has been updated with new hardwood floors and energy efficient HVAC, Water heater and insulation. Beautiful shiplap walls adorn the entire house with end finishes in the kitchen and bathroom. This property features 5 outbuildings for all of your storage, workshop, man cave or she shed needs! This area feels like your miles out in the country but is less than 3 minutes from 360. This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who wants a unique, affordable home with easy access to all of the great things Mansfield has to offer! 2 minutes to Big League Dreams, Hawaiian Falls, and Mansfield National Golf Course and JOE POOL!