915 Canary Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Lovely 4-3-2 in Mansfield. Open layout, vaulted ceilings, and Fenced in yard Spacious family room has a winsome floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Great dining area, nice kitchen with white cabinetry, breakfast bar. Good sized bedrooms, master suite has private bath with his and hers vanities. Large backyard with covered patio, located within walking distance to elementary school. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.