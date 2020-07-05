All apartments in Mansfield
915 Canary Lane

915 Canary Lane · No Longer Available
Location

915 Canary Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063
North Ridge at Mansfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 4-3-2 in Mansfield. Open layout, vaulted ceilings, and Fenced in yard Spacious family room has a winsome floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Great dining area, nice kitchen with white cabinetry, breakfast bar. Good sized bedrooms, master suite has private bath with his and hers vanities. Large backyard with covered patio, located within walking distance to elementary school. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Canary Lane have any available units?
915 Canary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Canary Lane have?
Some of 915 Canary Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Canary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
915 Canary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Canary Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 Canary Lane is pet friendly.
Does 915 Canary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 915 Canary Lane offers parking.
Does 915 Canary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Canary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Canary Lane have a pool?
No, 915 Canary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 915 Canary Lane have accessible units?
No, 915 Canary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Canary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Canary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

