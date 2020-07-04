914 Blue Jay Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths is now available for move-in! The living room has vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with white appliances and plenty of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with open patio deck is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!