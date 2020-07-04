914 Blue Jay Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063 North Ridge at Mansfield
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths is now available for move-in! The living room has vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with white appliances and plenty of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with open patio deck is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
