Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully updated ranch style home in a country setting just under 3 minutes from HWY 360. This fantastic home is located less than a mile from Big League Dreams, Hawaiin Falls water park, Mansfield National golf course, Hwy 360 and Lake Joe Pool boat ramps and less than 2 miles from 287. Enjoy all the great restaurants and shopping Mansfield has to offer while feeling like you live out in the country! Too many updates and upgrades to list!