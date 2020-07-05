All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:20 AM

910 Canary Ln

910 Canary Lane · No Longer Available
Location

910 Canary Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063
North Ridge at Mansfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 story home in Mansfield ISD - This beauty is ready for move in with new inside paint, new outside siding and new garage door. It also has plank flooring in the living area and new carpet in bedrooms. The home sits on a corner lot. The living area has a fireplace. There is an open patio and fenced yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4891230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Canary Ln have any available units?
910 Canary Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 Canary Ln have?
Some of 910 Canary Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Canary Ln currently offering any rent specials?
910 Canary Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Canary Ln pet-friendly?
No, 910 Canary Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 910 Canary Ln offer parking?
Yes, 910 Canary Ln offers parking.
Does 910 Canary Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Canary Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Canary Ln have a pool?
No, 910 Canary Ln does not have a pool.
Does 910 Canary Ln have accessible units?
No, 910 Canary Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Canary Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Canary Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
