707 Fannin Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

707 Fannin Lane

707 Fannin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

707 Fannin Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 2 2 home in the Holland Estate Addition This is one of the smaller homes in the subdivision but has all the benefits of the addition close to Mansfield foot ball stadium and easy access to 360 with access to all of Dallas Fort Worth. Home has large back yard and front entry garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Fannin Lane have any available units?
707 Fannin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Fannin Lane have?
Some of 707 Fannin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Fannin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
707 Fannin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Fannin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 707 Fannin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 707 Fannin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 707 Fannin Lane offers parking.
Does 707 Fannin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Fannin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Fannin Lane have a pool?
No, 707 Fannin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 707 Fannin Lane have accessible units?
No, 707 Fannin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Fannin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Fannin Lane has units with dishwashers.

