4 2 2 home in the Holland Estate Addition This is one of the smaller homes in the subdivision but has all the benefits of the addition close to Mansfield foot ball stadium and easy access to 360 with access to all of Dallas Fort Worth. Home has large back yard and front entry garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 707 Fannin Lane have any available units?
707 Fannin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Fannin Lane have?
Some of 707 Fannin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Fannin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
707 Fannin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.