706 Cross Meadow Boulevard
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:30 AM

706 Cross Meadow Boulevard

706 Cross Meadow Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

706 Cross Meadow Boulevard, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with an open floor plan with split bedroom arrangement that are all downstairs. Kitchen has solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island, lots of cabinet space, large walk-in pantry and a built-in desk. Master bath has a garden jetted tub and a separate stand up shower, dual sinks, and a good-sized walk-in closet. Upstairs there is a room that could be used for a Media Room or Game Room. The yard is equipped with a sprinkler system. This home is down the street from the community pool and playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Cross Meadow Boulevard have any available units?
706 Cross Meadow Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Cross Meadow Boulevard have?
Some of 706 Cross Meadow Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Cross Meadow Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
706 Cross Meadow Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Cross Meadow Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 706 Cross Meadow Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 706 Cross Meadow Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 706 Cross Meadow Boulevard offers parking.
Does 706 Cross Meadow Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Cross Meadow Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Cross Meadow Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 706 Cross Meadow Boulevard has a pool.
Does 706 Cross Meadow Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 706 Cross Meadow Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Cross Meadow Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Cross Meadow Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

