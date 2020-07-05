706 Cross Meadow Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage media room

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with an open floor plan with split bedroom arrangement that are all downstairs. Kitchen has solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island, lots of cabinet space, large walk-in pantry and a built-in desk. Master bath has a garden jetted tub and a separate stand up shower, dual sinks, and a good-sized walk-in closet. Upstairs there is a room that could be used for a Media Room or Game Room. The yard is equipped with a sprinkler system. This home is down the street from the community pool and playground