704 Bowie Lane

AVAILABLE JUNE 1st! Updated BEAUTIFUL house in family friendly neighborhood for LEASE for $2250. 3 bed 2 bath, 2232 sq. ft. with an office area and bonus room with new 9 ft. custom barn doors. Both front and back have covered patios and this home has a large yard with mature trees. Recent upgrades include: new floors, oversized baseboards, granite countertops, black stainless appliances, remodeled 2nd bath and master shower, lighting, water softener and more. This house has a lot to offer located behind Newsom and convenient to everything. MISD schools!