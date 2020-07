Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3-2-2 on cul-de-sac in Mansfield. Family room has fireplace and decorative paneling, roomy kitchen has lots of counterspace and storage, dining room with bright windows, split bedrooms, master bedroom and dining have high ceilings, master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Backyard is amazing with large covered deck - great for entertaining! Flagstone walk way to storage shed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.