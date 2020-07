Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

What a beautiful home in a terrific school district of Mansfield. This one story home has large rooms. The kitchen comes with nice appliances, you would need your own refrigerator. There is an ice maker line also available. There is a built in microwave and the oven cooking as well as the top are all electric. Formal living and dining are such a great size.