634 Dover Heights Trail

Amenities
Mansfield ISD. Right at center of Mansfield location, close to schools, shopping centers. Open concept with 4 bedrooms, open concept kitchen, plenty of cabinet spaces for kitchen. Brick fireplace with spacious living space, large backyard. Master bedroom ensuite with separate shower and tub, 3 additional bedrooms. Quiet neighborhood with close distance to schools. Written applications only, pet deposit is typically $300 per pet subject to size and breed. Application Fee is non-refundable $55 per adult. Application can be paid through Zelle, Venmo, PayPal or CashApp. Playground equipment in backyard stays with the property.