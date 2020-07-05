634 Dover Heights Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Mansfield ISD. Right at center of Mansfield location, close to schools, shopping centers. Open concept with 4 bedrooms, open concept kitchen, plenty of cabinet spaces for kitchen. Brick fireplace with spacious living space, large backyard. Master bedroom ensuite with separate shower and tub, 3 additional bedrooms. Quiet neighborhood with close distance to schools. Written applications only, pet deposit is typically $300 per pet subject to size and breed. Application Fee is non-refundable $55 per adult. Application can be paid through Zelle, Venmo, PayPal or CashApp. Playground equipment in backyard stays with the property.