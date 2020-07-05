All apartments in Mansfield
634 Dover Heights Trail

634 Dover Heights Trail
Location

634 Dover Heights Trail, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

pet friendly
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Mansfield ISD. Right at center of Mansfield location, close to schools, shopping centers. Open concept with 4 bedrooms, open concept kitchen, plenty of cabinet spaces for kitchen. Brick fireplace with spacious living space, large backyard. Master bedroom ensuite with separate shower and tub, 3 additional bedrooms. Quiet neighborhood with close distance to schools. Written applications only, pet deposit is typically $300 per pet subject to size and breed. Application Fee is non-refundable $55 per adult. Application can be paid through Zelle, Venmo, PayPal or CashApp. Playground equipment in backyard stays with the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 Dover Heights Trail have any available units?
634 Dover Heights Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 Dover Heights Trail have?
Some of 634 Dover Heights Trail's amenities include pet friendly, playground, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 Dover Heights Trail currently offering any rent specials?
634 Dover Heights Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 Dover Heights Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 634 Dover Heights Trail is pet friendly.
Does 634 Dover Heights Trail offer parking?
No, 634 Dover Heights Trail does not offer parking.
Does 634 Dover Heights Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 Dover Heights Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 Dover Heights Trail have a pool?
No, 634 Dover Heights Trail does not have a pool.
Does 634 Dover Heights Trail have accessible units?
No, 634 Dover Heights Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 634 Dover Heights Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 Dover Heights Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

