626 Saint Eric Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SHOWINGS TO BEGIN MARCH 9TH. COME FALL IN LOVE! THIS SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS TOTALS 2001 SQUARE FEET. DINING AREA WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND TONS OF CABINETS. THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN CONCEPT OFFERS KITCHEN THAT OPENS TO LIVING & DINING AREAS. SPECIAL FEATURES INCLUDE A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE , HOME OFFICE DESK IN KITCHEN, LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH EN-SUITE BATH AND EXTENDED BACKYARD PATIO. THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE HIGHLY DESIRED MANSFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT ONLY MINUTES AWAY FROM DEBBIE LANE SHOPPING CENTERS AND CLOSE TO AND FROM HWY 287. ZERO CARPET, PET FRIENDLY HOME YOU MUST SEE! YOUR NEW PLACE TO CALL HOME SWEET HOME!