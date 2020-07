621 Dorchester Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

JUST REPAINTED AND ALL FLOORING REPLACED. VERY ATTRACTIVE HOME WITH FEEL OF MORE SPACE THAN THE ALMOST 2,500 SQUARE FEET. IMPRESSIVE ENTRY WITH VIEW OF LIVING AND FORMAL DINING. THIS IS A IDEAL PROPERTY FOR A FAMILY WITH CHILDREN AS IT IS SURROUNDED WITH GOOD SCHOOLS. AN OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN A UPWARD MOVING COMMUNITY THAT IS CONCERNED WITH ITS PEOPLE. THE HOME IS DESIGNED WITH CHILDREN IN MIND WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS FROM THE MASTER. THE OFFICE IS NICELY SEPARATED FROM THE BEDROOMS FOR THE LATE NIGHT WORKER. GREAT SHOPPING IN THE COMMUNITY AND IN ARLINGTON AT PARKS MALL AND HIGHLAND VILLAGE. QUICK ACCESS TO 287 AND THUS TO FT. WORTH AND DALLAS.