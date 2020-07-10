606 Plainview Drive

Enjoy this cute one story home located in Mansfield featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with fireplace. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Home boasts stunning ceramic tile with plush carpet throughout the home. Entertain in the over sized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
