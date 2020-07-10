606 Plainview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this cute one story home located in Mansfield featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with fireplace. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Home boasts stunning ceramic tile with plush carpet throughout the home. Entertain in the over sized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!